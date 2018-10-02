Woman’s eye explodes after being struck with a golf ball at the Ryder Cup

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo a man tends an unidentified injured woman after she was hit by US player Brooks Koepka’s ball on the 6th hole during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka’s tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Francois Mori AP