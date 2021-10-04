He bought four $5 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and the last one paid off big time

Musician Ricky Raposa took home $141,501 after taxes for his scratchoff win.

A North Carolina musician stopped for gas — and walked out with a prize that left him speechless.

Ricky Rapoza, “a drummer and singer of Top 40 beach music and gospel songs,” bought four $5 Diamond Mine 9X tickets at Kangaroo Express on South Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount on Sept. 30, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Rapoza, who is from Rocky Mount, was watching TV at home when he discovered he had won $200,000 on his fourth scratch-off ticket, according to the lottery service.

“It was pretty wild,” Rapoza told the lottery service in a news release. “I didn’t believe it till I got here today. But it’s a great feeling.”

He took home $141,501 after taxes at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Oct. 1, according to the news release.

“I’m going to put it in the bank and sit on it,” Rapoza said in the news release. “I’m just going to live a normal a life as much as possible.”

Rapoza said that regardless of winning or losing he’d still play the lottery “because it raises money for education,” according to the lottery service.

“I think it is a great thing,” Rapoza said. “I would still play even if I didn’t win because I believe in what North Carolina is doing.”

Ticket sales from each of the NC Education Lottery’s games help raise more than $900 million for education each year.

Nash County, for example, is using a $10 million grant raised by the lottery to build a new Red Oak Elementary School.