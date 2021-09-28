Free coffee? Here’s where to get the best deals on National Coffee Day

In this Thursday, Aug. 14, 2008 photo, espresso flows into a cup at a coffee house in Overland Park, Kansas. AP

Whether you take your coffee black, iced with milk, or blended with a healthy heap of whipped cream on top, there’s probably a National Coffee Day deal with your name on it.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, marks the annual celebration and several restaurants — including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and 7-Eleven — are offering free or discounted coffee.

Here’s where you can find the best National Coffee Day deals this year:

Starbucks

The coffee giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary on National Coffee Day with a free cup of its signature Pike Place Roast for customers who bring in a clean, reusable cup to participating cafes Wednesday, according to the company’s website.

“Pike Place Roast represents Starbucks decades of coffee roasting experience, knowledge and passion,” the website states. “Named after the location of the original store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market that opened in 1971, Pike Place Roast is ... served in stores everyday around the world.”

Select Starbucks Reserve locations, including the Seattle and New York City roasteries, will offer a similar deal, the company said. Customers who bring in an empty, reusable cup will receive a free Starbucks Reserve coffee or cold brew.

Cups can be no larger than 20 oz.

Find a Starbucks store near you here.

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s “DD Perks” loyalty program can enjoy a free medium or iced coffee beverage with any purchase.

“We love our loyal DD Perks members, and what better way to say thank you than with a free coffee offer for National Coffee Day?” Joanna Bonder, director of Dunkin’ Loyalty, said in a statement. “Be sure to sign up for DD Perks so you can enjoy this perk, and all of the amazing offers we provide our loyal members 365 days a year.”

DD Perks members can redeem the offer in-store or order ahead in the mobile app.

Find your nearest Dunkin’ here.

Krispy Kreme

Do you like coffee AND doughnuts? Krispy Kreme is offering rewards members their choice of both on National Coffee Day, free of charge.

Krispy Kreme guests who aren’t rewards member can also enjoy a cup o’ joe on the house by visiting any participating doughnut shop on Wednesday, according to a news release. No purchase is necessary.

Panera Bread

In honor of National Coffee Day, Panera Bead is giving parents and caregivers the gift of free coffee — as much as they want, all day long.

All customers have to do is visit their local Panera and let the cashier know you’re a caregiver.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” Eduardo Luz, chief brand & concept officer for Panera, said in a news release. “We are excited to celebrate parents this National Coffee Day by giving them something they can really appreciate: unlimited coffee.”

The deal can be redeemed in-store and at drive-thrus. Find your closest Panera Bread here.

Sheetz

The convenience store chain is offering My Sheetz Rewardz members one free self-serve coffee on National Coffee Day, multiple news outlets report. The offer is valid for any size coffee beverage at the chain’s 600-plus locations.

No purchase is necessary.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is serving up two deals in honor of National Coffee Day. The first is for 7Rewards loyalty members, who can enjoy one free, any size coffee beverage Wednesday with the purchase of a bakery item at participating stores.

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, 7-11 is offering a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase for delivery ordered through the 7NOW App.

“Our 7‑Eleven customers are constantly on-the-go, so we’re elated to provide two different National Coffee Day deals to ensure they can savor their favorite hot coffee no matter where they are on September 29,” Jacob Barnes, who serves as senior product director of proprietary beverages for the brand, said in a statement. “We also know that a cup of 7‑Eleven coffee is a work of art, so we encourage our customers to craft their perfect blend any day of the year.”

Wawa

Wawa customers can enjoy one free, any size coffee all day at its 900-plus stores nationwide Wednesday. No purchase is necessary.

“At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s chief fresh food and beverage officer, said in a news release. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!”