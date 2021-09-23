There’s a racetrack with ‘nail-biting turns’ on roof of this Texas-based cruise ship

Voyages on the Norwegian Prima begin in summer 2022. Norwegian Cruise Lines

A racecar track deemed the largest at sea is just the beginning of what is packed into a massive cruise ship that will port in Texas.

Norwegian Prima, which Norwegian Cruise Line calls its most in-demand ship ever, will port from Galveston and feature amenities never before seen on the ocean.

“We’re not just elevating the guest experience, we’re giving it an adrenaline rush and multisensory overload,” Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a news release.

The racetrack on the ship’s roof features 1,378 feet of track with 14 “nail-biting turns.” Fifteen drivers can race at once, reaching speeds of more than 30 mph.

The Norwegian Prima features the “largest racetrack at sea,” the cruise line said. Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Prima also features an interactive version of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which is Tony Award-nominated. The immersive production will transform the theater into a disco, allowing guests to dance to the music icon’s top hits.

Light Balance, a dance crew who earned a golden buzzer on “America’s Got Talent,” will also be featured on the 965-foot ship.

Additional entertainment options include a 3-story Vegas-style nightclub, rock music club and comedy club.

Oh and games, there are many of those. Prima includes a TopGolf Swing Suite, which the cruise line calls an immersive experience where guests can golf virtually at world-renowned courses.

There are also two escape rooms, mini golf and interactive live games of popular TV shows, including “The Price is Right” and “Supermarket Sweep.”

A modern-day cruise ship isn’t complete without water rides, and Prima has plenty of that. Its Tidal Wave water slide has “gushing surfs where guests can ride an innertube to catch the perfect wave.”

The Norwegian Prima has a 10-story freefall dry slide. Norwegian Cruise Line

If you want to stay dry, you’ll have the opportunity to go on The Drop — a 10-story freefall dry slide — along with The Rush, which has dueling slides for guests to race one another.

“When we launched Norwegian Prima, we aimed at going beyond expectations, providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of unforgettable experiences, and this latest unveiling of our entertainment and onboard activities lineup is going to have the wow-factor they’ve yearned for in a much-anticipated cruise vacation,” Sommer said.

Voyages on Norwegian Prima begin in summer 2022, with the ship housing 3,215 guests. Seven-day voyages will take guests to four ports in the Western Caribbean throughout Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

For more information on the cruise ship, visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s website.