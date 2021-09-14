Boaters with dog stranded in raft miles from Oregon shore before rescue, video shows

Three boaters and a dog were stranded in a life raft dozens of miles from the Oregon coast, rescuers said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials found two men, a woman and a dog floating in a life raft Sunday after their fishing boat sank 45 miles from Lincoln City.

The boaters sent a distress signal to the Coast Guard at about 2 p.m. after the “Royal” fishing boat started to sink, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The Coast Guard sent a rescue crew in a helicopter to help the boaters. About two hours later, rescuers found them about 6 miles from where the distress signal was transmitted, officials said.

“A rescue swimmer was deployed by free-fall and began recovering the survivors,” the Coast Guard said in a news release. “The rescue swimmer assisted the individuals and dog with their safe hoist into the cabin of the helicopter. The last survivor was hoisted at 4:30 p.m.”

All of the people were in stable condition and did not need medical attention. Officials took the boaters and dog to friends and family who were waiting at Air Facility Newport.

“They acted quickly and had the necessary equipment to survive an emergency like this,” Lt. Robert Pfaff, pilot and flight commander during the rescue, said in the news release. “Their preparation and readiness for a worst-case scenario saved their lives.”

