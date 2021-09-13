‘Doctor Who’ actress Tanya Fear reported missing after moving from UK to Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear was reported missing in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2021. Friends and family of the actress have posted on social media with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear seeking information on Fear’s whereabouts.

British actress Tanya Fear was reported missing by her family on Sept. 9 after last being seen in Los Angeles, California.

The 31-year-old was initially reported as having last been spotted near The Hollywood Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Fear was allegedly also seen at a Trader Joe’s location on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sept. 12, the Reporter said.

Fear’s friends and family have set up a Twitter account, @FindTanyaFear, and have urged people to use the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, to help gather information about the actress’ whereabouts.

The Twitter account posted a statement on Monday asking for the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate Fear’s disappearance.

“Tanya Fear left her Hollywood Bowl apartment on Thursday the 9th of September without her cell phone and purse,” the statement said. “Tanya’s family now want to launch their own search and are applying for visas to travel to LA.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed for Fear on Sept. 9, the BBC reported.

Fear, who previously appeared in a 2018 episode of British television show “Doctor Who,” moved to Los Angeles about two months ago, TODAY reported. However, the Twitter statement from Fear’s family said that the actress had been living in Los Angeles on and off for six years.

Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, confirmed Sunday that Fear had gone missing three days prior, TODAY reported. Cole told TODAY that he had last spoken to Fear eight days before about work and that she seemed fine at the time.

“It was a shock to me,” he told TODAY.

Fear, whose full name is Tanyaradzwa Fear, is also known for her appearances in British television shows “Spotless,” “Endeavour,” “DCI Banks” and “Midsomer Murders,” according to the BBC. She also appeared in the movie “Kick-Ass 2.”

Cole told TODAY that Fear lived near The Hollywood Bowl and had been doing stand-up comedy over the last few months.

Cole also told ABC7 that Fear has had “a great career” so far in Los Angeles.

“We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and that we find her,” Cole said, added ABC7 reported.