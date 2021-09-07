National
Deadly shooting in Marriott hotel lobby was a murder-suicide, Houston police say
A deadly shooting at a Marriott hotel in Houston appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.
Two people died in lobby of the Marriott Marquis Houston after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police department.
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m.
The
The downtown hotel is popular destination known for its Texas-shaped rooftop swimming pool. It’s located near the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.
Comments