‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment, reports say

Michael K. Williams, shown here in 2020, has died, New York police say Associated Press file

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, multiple media outlets report.

Williams, 54, was reportedly discovered by a family member.

Williams was perhaps best known for playing Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire.” He also played Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” another popular HBO series.

Williams was a regular on many acclaimed HBO series, which also included “The Night Of” and 2020’s “Lovecraft Country.” He was in many acclaimed films, including “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.”

He has three Emmy nominations and is currently nominated for an Emmy for supporting actor in “Lovecraft Country,” according to Variety. At his last major appearance, Williams gave a powerful performance during a tribute to rapper DMX at the 2021 BET Awards.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia was found inside the actor’s apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.