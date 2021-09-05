National

Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting injures 7 in downtown Athens, Ga.

ASIA SIMONE BURNS The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — More than half a dozen people were injured early Sunday when a man pulled out a gun during a fight in downtown Athens, Georgia, and opened fire into a crowd.

Athens police are still looking for 21-year-old Pharoah Devonell Williams, who they say started shooting during a dispute in the area of East Clayton and North Jackson streets.

Seven people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which happened about 2 a.m., according to Athens police spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Authorities said a group of people were involved in a “large fight,” but did not specify how the conflict started.

Police have not said how Williams was identified as a suspect, but said he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“Williams currently has numerous arrests warrants stemming from this incident,” Barnett said.

