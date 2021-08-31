National

Facts about the wildfire threatening Lake Tahoe communities

The Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.

Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, as of Tuesday, at the California-Nevada border:

— Fire name: Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flat, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe.

— Fire size: 299 square miles (774 square kilometers), as of 7 a.m.

— Firefighting personnel: 3,904.

— Helicopters dumping water and retardant: 25

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

— Airplane tankers: Numerous, used as smoky conditions allow.

— Fire engines: 415.

— Bulldozers used to create fire lines: 92.

— Water hauling tenders: 74.

— Structures destroyed: 669, including 486 homes, though the count is ongoing as conditions allow assessments.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

— Structures damaged: 40, count also ongoing.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service