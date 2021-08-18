The tub says ‘Chicken Salad.’ What’s inside caused a recall in Florida and other states

A labeling boo-boo creating a food-allergy danger turned into the recall of 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad across 13 states.

The 4-pound tubs of tuna salad have the right label on the lid (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Tuna Salad), but the wrong one on the tub (Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken Salad). The tub label is where the ingredients are listed, which is why the wheat and the tuna in the tuna salad aren’t listed as allergens.

A minor oops for most people. Not just an oops for people with wheat or tuna allergies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or tuna run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” states the FDA-posted recall notice.

This recall covers 4-pound tubs with UPC Nos. 0 9390113900 9 (on the lid) and 0 9390113903 0 (on the tub) with a use by date of 10/16/2021. They went to stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

If you have this and it might be eaten by someone with wheat or tuna allergies, return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Any questions, call RMH Foods at 800-627-2523, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.