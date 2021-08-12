Rep. Dan Crenshaw harangued at GOP rally for defending integrity of 2020 election

Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw came under fire at a Republican fund-raiser after telling a conspiracy theorist he was “kidding yourself” if he still believes President Joe Biden lost the 2020 election, which he won by more than 7 million votes.

Crenshaw, speaking in Rosemont, Illinois., was confronted at the event by Illinois senate hopeful Bobby Piton.

“Don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost,” Crenshaw said. “It’s not.”

Piton interjected, telling Crenshaw he was wrong.

“I have plenty of proof,” Piton shot back. “It’s going to turn out and it’s gonna’ flip. You watch.”

Fellow GOP member Crenshaw noted that Piton was referring to a bizarre “audit” of votes in Arizona being conducted in part by a Florida-based group called Cyber Ninjas, which has no experience auditing elections.

“It won’t” change the result, Crenshaw said, adding that even if the Arizona votes had been compromised, that wouldn’t have been enough to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Piton appeared to have some support among Republicans in the crowd, while others seemed confused.

“You know how they’re stealing the elections?” Piton asked.

“I’m not going to argue with this,” Crenshaw interrupted. “I’ll say it openly — this is something you’ve got to accept.”

Crenshaw briefly entertained the notion voter fraud may occur, but said it wouldn’t have swayed the election.

“Hundreds of thousands of votes?” Crenshaw asked. “You’re kidding yourself.”

The debate took place in home state of moderate congressman Adam Kinzinger, who along with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, represents the only Republicans on the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Piton later attacked Crenshaw, Kinzinger and Cheney on Facebook for not caring about “FREEDOM and TRUTH” while calling for a “Liberty LOVING PATRIOT” in Texas to challenge Crenshaw for his seat in Congress.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan.

In South Dakota on Wednesday, conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell hosted a “Cyber Symposium” he hopes will cast doubt on the election results in places including Arizona’s Maricopa County. A judge denied the My Pillow maven’s request to have a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems dismissed this week. The company said Lindell defamed it with his unsubstantiated claims of electoral shenanigans.

“If you haven’t figured out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair and accurate yet, I’m not sure you ever will,” Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Jack Sellers stated earlier this month. “There was no fraud.”