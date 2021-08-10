‘Concerned citizen’ demands Utah governor change his ‘foul, dirty and obscene’ name

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks in March. Cox recently joked on Twitter that he’s “grateful” for letters like the one demanding he change his “foul, dirty and obscene” last name. Associated Press file

Governors get a lot of letters, but it’s likely that very few accuse them of inflicting their “foul, dirty and obscene” last names on the public.

But Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah recently received such a missive, prompting him to reply on Twitter with a copy of the message.

“Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I … *checks notes* … change my name?” Cox wrote.

The letter informs Cox, a Republican, that his last name sounds like a vulgar term for a part of the male anatomy and demands a change.

“Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it,” the letter reads. “The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it.”

“Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing, until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive,” the letter continues.

The irate writer goes on to threaten Cox with a recall if he does not accede.

“This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH!” the letter declares.

The letter concludes with, “love, a very concerned citizen.”

The governor’s Aug. 6 Twitter post has received more than 9,000 likes as of Tuesday. But some had doubts about the seriousness of the letter.

“Gotta be satire, right? Right?” asked one reader.

“Clearly a joke from an anonymous sender who is trying (poorly) to make fun of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” read another comment on Cox’s post.

According to Ancestry.com, the surname Cox is of English or Welsh origin and may refer to the cock, or rooster.