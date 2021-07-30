National

Enterprise worker helps steal $400,000 in rental cars at Kentucky airport, police say

A vehicle with its rear tailgate opened sits parked in front of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in 2013 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A vehicle with its rear tailgate opened sits parked in front of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in 2013 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Tony Gutierrez AP

An Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee helped steal nearly $400,000 in rental vehicles in Kentucky, police said.

Stephen Jackson Jr., 22, was charged in a scheme to steal 11 vehicles from the Enterprise at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to court documents.

Jackson used an employee card to move the vehicles from a car wash line to another lot and left the keys inside, police said. Then thieves drove away in the vehicles, police said.

The vehicles were worth an estimated $395,861.

One of the stolen vehicles was involved in a homicide, police said, and another was involved in a burglary.

Jackson was arrested Thursday.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
