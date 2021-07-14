National

Heavily armed man detained trying to enter garage of downtown LA federal building

LEILA MILLER Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Officials apprehended a heavily armed man Wednesday morning attempting to enter the parking garage of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A.

The man was stopped by security officers who noticed a firearm in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The man was wearing body armor and multiple loaded firearms and knives were found in the vehicle.

Jim Goodwin, a spokesperson for the Federal Protective Service, said the man was arrested about 9:35 a.m. He could not immediately provide information about his identity.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, which guards federal buildings across the country, is investigating the incident.

