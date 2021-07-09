Fire burns one acre after golf club hits the dry ground in California, officials say

A vegetation fire started at the Gold Hills Golf Course in Redding, California, after a golfer struck the ground, the Redding Fire Department said. It burned one acre. Google Maps

A vegetation fire in California was sparked when a golfer hit his club against the dry ground, according to officials.

Redding Fire investigator Ron Krznarich said the blaze started Wednesday when a golfer tried to chip his ball at Gold Hills Golf Club and his club hit dirt or a rock and created a spark, the Redding Record Searchlight reported.

“I guess it really doesn’t matter, it’s just that dry,” Krznarich said.

The fire threatened homes and burned around one acre before firefighters put it out, KRCR reported. No property was damaged, fire officials said, the station reported.

Redding firefighters put out another fire at an apartment Thursday and arrived to discover that the flames spread to surrounding vegetation, KRCR reported.

The blaze was stopped in 10 minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the station.