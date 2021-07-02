Wisconsin water tower misspells town name – and jokes commence. ‘Where is the ‘Lvoe’?’

Paint crews work to fix a spelling error on the Plover water tower on Forest Avenue in Plover, Wis., on on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Stevens Point Journal reports that crews repainting the tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer.” Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP) AP

We’ve all been there.

Typos just have a way of slipping their way into our writing — whether it’s a short note, school essay — or even a news story.

But the mistake painted onto a water tower in Wisconsin this week reached a much larger magnitude.

In huge letters, painters misspelled the village of Plover’s name on the tower rising high above the community of about 12,800.

“Village of Plvoer,” it said.

Plover Village Administrator Dan Mahoney told the Stevens Point Journal that painters accidentally reversed the templates for the letters and quickly painted over the mistake.

But the mistake was visible long enough for observant residents who shared photos on social media, setting off plenty of jokes.

“Where is the love in Plover?” a Facebook user asked.

“Don’t you mean where is the “Lvoe”?” another replied.

Naturally, the photo became meme material, too.

Even the fire department and local Walmart got in on the jokes.

The village administrator said the painting company expected to be finished painting the correction by Friday, the Stevens Point Journal reported.

But some wondered if the mistake should remain on the water tower to attract interest in the village, and others even thanked the painters.

“Your human error and work mistake has gone public, but PLEASE don’t be down on yourself,” a Facebook user posted. “You have brought our community such JOY!”