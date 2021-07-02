Their wedding was delayed due to COVID. Then cancer dealt NC couple ‘overwhelming’ blow

Carene, left, and Cam Hughes Carene Hughes

A North Carolina couple delayed their wedding due to COVID-19 — then faced another health scare.

Just months before the rescheduled ceremony, groom Cam Hughes said he wasn’t feeling well and went to the doctor, who diagnosed him at age 51 with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

“It is in the beginning very overwhelming — puts you in a dark place because you go through all the emotions of: ‘Why me? What did I do wrong?,’” he told McClatchy News about the diagnosis he received in May.

But he and his bride, Carene Hughes, didn’t let the bad news derail their plans. She agreed to move the couple’s wedding to an earlier date so they could share the special ceremony before her soon-to-be-husband’s first round of chemotherapy.

“The wedding planner was just concerned about trying to find venues that would be wheelchair accessible and everything else when we were looking at August because we knew that he would have started treatment by then,” Carene Hughes said.

But when the Wilmington couple changed their ceremony date to June, there were only two weeks left to put everything together.

So they turned to Facebook groups for advice.

“By that first Wednesday — like three days in — our inboxes were inundated with people wanting to help,” Cam Hughes said.

Coworkers and community members pitched in to offer a wedding cake, decorations and music. And a friend got ordained so she could marry the couple on the beach at Fort Fisher.

“It’s just been amazing how people have reached out and opened up their arms and helped us in many ways,” said Cam Hughes, who tied the knot last weekend in the presence of the couple’s children and other loved ones.

The newlyweds plan to relax until cancer treatments start next week, according to a post on the Courage4Cam Facebook page.

Hughes said he was diagnosed in May after he thought he had a flare up of diverticulitis, an inflammation or infection near the large intestine.

“You never want to say that a sickness is a blessing,” he said. “But the diverticulitis being what it is was is what drove me to go in. If I hadn’t gone in then, there’s no telling how long it would have been.”

While pancreatic cancer often shows no early symptoms, signs can include yellowing eyes and skin, pain in the back and abdomen, and weight loss, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Now, Cam Hughes is bracing himself for what lies ahead — and approaching it with a positive attitude.

“I’ve come to grips with the diagnosis and the prognosis,” he said. “My time is limited. There’s no set schedule on how much time that I have left. But I’m going to fight this cancer because I have too much to live for.

“I’ve got a beautiful wife and four lovely children. I’ve got a job that I love at the hospital, being able to help people on a daily basis there.”