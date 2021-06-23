National

Pedestrian bridge collapses on DC highway, injuring at least 4, officials say

A pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday onto a highway in Washington, D.C.
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway in Washington D.C., injuring at least four people, officials say.

The bridge across DC-295 — which connects to I-295 — fell onto the southbound lanes Wednesday morning in northeast D.C., police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital after six were assessed at the scene, officials say.

A truck was partially under the bridge, causing a diesel fuel leak, officials say. A hazmat unit is responding.

Officials say at least one other vehicle was hit by debris.

The collapse blocked traffic in southbound and northbound lanes.

A video posted by The DMV Daily showed cars halted by the collapse. Traffic was backed up for miles, the news outlet reported.

Another video showed the truck smashed underneath the bridge.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
