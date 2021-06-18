Wife on a hike with husband falls 200 feet to her death off Wyoming cliff, police say

Facebook

A woman died after she fell more than 200 feet off a cliff in Wyoming during a hike with her husband, authorities said.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report Tuesday morning of a woman who fell off Steamboat Point. Calli Aust’s husband called 911 and told officers he didn’t know where his wife was located due to poor phone service.

Bighorn National Forest public affairs officer Sara Kirol told The Sheridan Press that Steamboat Point is an “abandoned fire lookout” with pipe railing.

“It is not a safe barrier, but merely a remnant of the lookout tower,” Kirol said.

“Cliff edges are unstable and there are a lot of loose rocks on the top of these high places,” she continued. “Standing or sitting near or on the edge of cliff faces is very risky, no matter the location.”

Authorities said they arrived at the scene and found Aust’s body at the southwest side of the cliff and it was recovered.

Aust and her husband were on a hike to see the sunrise from Steamboat Point and her death is considered accidental, authorities said.