His fantasy football team took last. The penance? 15 hours stuck inside Waffle House
Some punishments are embarrassing, like standing on a busy street corner, wrapped on a cardboard sign that says “I suck at fantasy football.” Some are strategic, like being forced to draft a kicker with next year’s first pick. Point is, if you play fantasy football, you risk stepping into the Thunderdome if you come in last — especially if your league is die-hard.
For Lee Sandelin, it’s to the loser go the waffles.
Sanderlin spent 15 hours confined in a Mississippi Waffle House with nothing but a knife and fork, syrup, his thoughts and Twitter— all because his team tanked in his fantasy football league this past season.
According to Sanderlin, he was sentenced to 24 hours inside a Waffle House, but for every waffle eaten, an hour of his sentence was shaved off. He managed to eat nine waffles, which at 460 calories per — including butter and syrup — comes out to an artery-clogging 4,140 calories and 126 grams of fat.
His popcorn-worthy watching journey started on Thursday and went in Friday, and became a trending topic on Twitter throughout the night, gathering fans from all over.
So far, so good. Survivor appears to be keeping him on his toes because, well, duh.
This is where some extra strength Tums would come in handy.
And now we get to the juice: judging by his Week 8 lineup that was posted, he deserved his punishment. If not something harsher than scarfing down waffles.
Gotta admit, some of these lines are pure gold. “Full of waffles but devoid of life.”
A hero most likely did it, that’s who.
And he lived to tell the tale.
Barely.
Taco from “The League” would be so proud.
