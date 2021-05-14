National

Mansion listed for $21.5M is the most expensive on the market in Denver. Look inside

This stunning mansion has a hefty price tag Screen grab from Realtor.com

A breathtaking mansion that hit the Denver, Colorado, market for $21.5 million happens to be the most expensive estate for sale currently in the Mile High City.

“9 Polo Club Lane is Denver’s finest residence to ever be offered for sale,” the listing said. “This stunning contemporary home sits on more than six acres walkable to Cherry Creek and within Denver’s finest neighborhood of Polo Club. Designed and oriented to gracefully sit amongst the trees while capturing views of the parklike lawns and gardens, the stated goal of this project was to bring all the outdoor spaces in and seamlesly connect the home with the grounds.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The four-bedroom, five-bath main home is spread out over 8,417-square-feet and comes complete with a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled greenhouse, two libraries, house-manager study and a five-car garage, according to both the Denver Post and the listing on Realtor.com.

There is also a 1,000-square-foot guesthouse with two bedrooms.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

To say it’s a generational opportunity is an understatement, and I think someone who wants an assemblage of land that’s like a park in the middle of the city will recognize that an opportunity like this doesn’t come around often,” listing agent Josh Behr told The Denver Post.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The mansion has also ranked No. 1 on Redfin’s “Most Expensive Homes in Denver” list.

Outdoor patio area Screen grab from Realtor.com

