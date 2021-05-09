Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for banned drug

Trainer Bob Baffert hands the winner’s trophy to jockey John Velazquez after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for a banned substance, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert revealed at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning.

Just a week ago, Baffert won his record-setting seventh Run for the Roses and second in a row with the 12-1 shot in Louisville. All of the Kentucky Derby horses received postrace drug tests.

Baffert, during a hastily called press conference from the track, said his assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes, was told Saturday of the positive test by the Kentucky Racing Commission. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Baffert said the horse was never administered the drug and that he will challenge the accusation.

If Medina Spirit were to be disqualified it would be the first Kentucky Derby DQ for medication since Dancer’s Image in 1968.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s something that is not right,” Baffert said. “There’s a problem somewhere. It didn’t come from us.”

The colt cannot be disqualified until a split sample confirms the result. Baffert will then have an opportunity to appeal. If disqualified, Medina Spirit would be stripped of the Derby title and the winning purse.

Flanked by his attorney Craig Robertson at Churchill Downs on Sunday, Baffert said Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid, double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.

That is the same drug that was found in the system of Gamine, another Baffert-trained horse who finished third in the Kentucky Oaks last September.

Baffert denied any wrongdoing and said he did not know how Medina Spirit could have tested positive. He said Medina Spirit has never been treated with betamethasone and called it “a complete injustice.”

“I got the biggest gut-punch in racing, for something I didn’t do,” said Baffert, who vowed to be transparent with racing investigators. “I don’t feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged.”

Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory medication administered by injection.

Medina Spirit had finished second in her two races prior to the Kentucky Derby but captured last Saturday’s race in wire-to-wire fashion with jockey John Velazquez aboard. The Derby victory was not only Baffert’s seventh but the fourth for Velazquez.

Mandaloun finished second to Medina Spirit by a half-length. Hot Rod Charlie was third and race favorite Essential Quality fourth.

Medina Spirit is scheduled to pursue the second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown on Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. None of his three closest pursuers in the Derby will run in the Preakness.

Last month, Baffert won an appeals case before the Arkansas Racing Commission, which had suspended him for 15 days for a pair of positive drug tests involving two of his horses that won at Oaklawn Park on May 2, 2020. The horses tested positive for lidocaine, a painkiller, which Baffert said they were exposed to inadvertently.

The New York Times said in November 2020 that Baffert-trained horses have failed at least 29 drug tests in his four-decade career. In addition to Medina Spirit, Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020).

“I’m worried about our sport,” Baffert said Sunday. “Our sport, we’ve taken a lot of hits as a sport. These are pretty serious accusations here, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it and find out. We know we didn’t do it.”