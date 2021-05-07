Little Debbie truck burned in West Virginia, and outraged snack fans demand justice

A Little Debbie truck full of snack cakes was set on fire in West Virginia and fans are calling for justice on social media. A suspect has been arrested. Facebook screenshot

A Little Debbie truck was set on fire in West Virginia, and fan outrage has sent social media into overdrive with calls for justice and retribution.

It happened April 28 in the town of Parkersburg, about 80 miles north of Charleston, and arson investigators say the entire inventory of the truck was lost.

That means Fudge Rounds, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes and — heavens no! — Swiss Rolls.

An arrest was announced Thursday by police, but that has done little to ease the momentum of anger and conspiracy theories involving angry sugar junkies.

“This is a hate crime,” Joshua Yoder wrote on Facebook.

“Mom, apple pie, Chevrolet...and this moron sets fire to a truckload of Little Debbies? How unAmerican!” Rodney Wilson said.

“Legit. This is bothering me. Little Debbies are ... wholesome,” Joshua Akaran Smith posted.

The engine compartment of the snack truck had clearly been set on fire, and clues eventually led investigators to a suspect who lives around the corner from the crime scene, police said.

A search warrant found evidence “believed to be related to the fire,” officials said.

Chad Michael Wilson was charged with third-degree arson in connection with the fire, and bond was set at $50,000, officials said.

Investigators did not provide an estimate for the lost truck and snacks.

Tennessee-based Little Debbie, a division of McKee Foods, offers 75 varieties of snacks and they’re sold in all 50 states, according to its website.