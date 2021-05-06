Brunching for Mother’s Day? You’d better get reservations quick, data show

A recent survey by OpenTable shows restaurant reservations for Mother’s Day are up 64% compared to 2019, reflecting a desire to dine in again.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster for restaurants hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent survey by OpenTable shows Mother’s Day reservations are up 64% percent compared to 2019, reflecting a strong desire to dine out with family and friends once again.

The restaurant reservations website said it teamed with YouGov to survey 1,326 U.S. adults in April, and the results were analyzed and weighted to represent all U.S. adults.

“Based on our data, Mother’s Day 2021 is shaping up to be the first holiday where many families will celebrate and dine out together — an experience diners are eagerly anticipating after more than a year of restrictions,” OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said in a statement.

The boost in table bookings is indicative of renewed demand for sit-down dining options, especially as states and cities start to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Georgia was one of the first states to reopen for business last year, allowing eateries to operate at 100% capacity, USA Today reported.

It was similar in South Carolina, while North Carolina restaurants were capped at 50% capacity and a limit of 10 guests per table.

In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced restaurants to get creative with Mother’s Day brunch kits, family dinner packages and other takeout options geared toward celebrating mom, according to Restaurant Business Online. Some have seen a steady improvement in sales this year and are ready to welcome back customers.

To help patrons celebrate what could be their first time seeing family in over a year, OpenTable partnered with local photographers and 14 restaurants across the U.S. to offer free, professional photos as part of its “Frame the Feeling” campaign.

“We want to help people commemorate their overdue family reunions by offering a priceless photo that captures the cherished feeling of seeing loved ones around the table at their favorite restaurants after being apart for so long,” Soo said.

Participating restaurants stretch from Honolulu to Atlanta and will offer complimentary Mother’s Day photos between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, the company said.