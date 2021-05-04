Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch lists waterfront CA estate for $5.2 million. Have a look

The former running back’s Point Richmond home has stunning views from almost every window Screen grab from Realtor.com

A former NFL favorite has listed his stunning waterfront home in Point Richmond, California. Marshawn Lynch, a running back who thrived on overpowering and punishing defenders, has put his 7,039-square-foot modern home on the market for $5.275 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Lynch purchased the home back in 2012 for $3.6 million when he was the Seattle Seahawks’ star running back, Seattle Pi reported. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home rests on 134 feet of waterfront, has a 58-foot-long dock, wine cellar, theater, and even an elevator.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

But the main attraction?

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The views. Picturesque blue scenery as far as the eye can see from multiple decks. “Water views are visible everywhere, thanks to the walls of glass and open floor plan,” Realtor.com reports.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are also two garages that can each hold two cars.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Lynch, an Oakland native nicknamed “Beast Mode” was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft but made a name for himself when he was sent to the Seahawks in 2010. He helped lead Seattle to two Super Bowls (helping them win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII). In 2016, he announced his retirement, but came out of retirement to sign with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

FILE - Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice in Renton, Wash., in this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Ted S. Warren AP

In April, Lynch made waves when he interviewed infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci about the fears some people face when it comes to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.