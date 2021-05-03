Runaway horse leads police chase — down Pony Express Parkway, Utah video shows

A runaway horse led Utah police on a chase down the aptly named Pony Express Parkway on Saturday.

The 7:35 a.m. Mountain time pursuit in Saratoga Springs continued onto Redwood Road as motorists caught the scene on video, a Facebook post by Jamie Gonzalez Hansen says.

“They are being protected from traffic but in case someone wakes up missing a horse, they went for a solo stroll,” Hansen wrote.

The horse somehow escaped police and remained on the lam at last report, KUTV reported. Officers contacted the owner, who continued searching for the horse in nearby hills.