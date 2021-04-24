Michigan to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after safety review

DETROIT — Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine can be used again at immunization clinics around Michigan, state health officials announced Friday night.

The decision came hours after a federal oversight panel recommended lifting an 11-day pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because a rare clotting disorder had developed in a small number of people who received it.

“We are glad to be able to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in Michigan following the thorough review and recommendations,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, in a statement.

“This brief pause indicates there is a robust safety review process in place for these vaccines. ... We encourage everyone to continue making appointments to be vaccinated with the safe and effective Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are the way we are going to end this pandemic as quickly as possible and move toward a sense of normalcy.”

Fifteen people have developed the condition out of nearly 8 million who received the vaccine, and three died. But that is not enough to justify taking a highly effective vaccine off the market, according to the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two agencies held a joint news conference Friday evening to announce their decision to allow distribution of the J&J vaccine to resume.

Earlier in the day, a CDC advisory committee had voted to resume distribution of the vaccine.

Everyone who receives the shot is expected to receive an information sheet mentioning the rare clotting problem and the symptoms to watch for, officials said.

The rare condition includes a combination of blood clots, many in unusual locations such as the brain or abdomen, and low levels of platelets, which help wounds heal. It has been dubbed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS.

The unusual side effect, seen six to 14 days after receiving the J&J vaccine, seems to most often strike women under age 50.

Similar unusual events were seen among British and European recipients of a different COVID-19 vaccine, made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which uses a similar delivery system as J&J's shots. The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is not available in the United States, also seems to strike women more than men, though of a wider age range.

The effect has not been seen with the two other vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have so far been given to about 130 million Americans.

Resuming the use of the J&J vaccine in the United States would prevent 1,435 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,236 admissions to hospital intensive care units, according to a CDC analysis. It could cause approximately 24 cases of TTS, a CDC staffer said.

Three of the 15 known patients have died, roughly 20% of those diagnosed with TTS so far; an additional five people would be likely to die if use of the vaccine were resumed, according to a CDC analysis.

Public health officials have warned that anyone who develops a severe headache or leg or abdominal pain a week or two after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek immediate attention.

This side effect is different from initial reactions to a vaccine, which start a day or two after a shot and are short-lasting.

The announcement could have a big effect on the mass vaccination clinic inside Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

The site, run by Federal Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the state, is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the first six weeks and was to give out the Johnson & Johnson shot the final two weeks of the eight-week clinic.

It was unclear late Friday whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given in those final two weeks, as scheduled, at Ford Field or how many doses in all Michigan might get from the federal government next week.

"More information will be available in the coming days, including more information about Ford Field," state health officials told The Detroit Free Press.

It's hard to know whether the temporary pause and safety review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will fuel hesitancy to get the shot, said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission. The commission is an advisory group that works with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Department of Health and Human Services to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and assist with the vaccine rollout.

When some vaccination sites switched to Moderna and Pfizer during the temporary Johnson & Johnson pause, Singh said some people were disappointed and said they would wait for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The biggest thing that I'm worried about is us getting to 70% (vaccination rate statewide) as quick as possible," Singh said.

As of Friday, that state was nearing half that goal. About 33% of Michiganders ages 16 and older — 2.7 million people — were fully vaccinated, and 47% — 3.8 million people — had initiated the vaccination process by getting a first dose.

The FDA and the CDC first recommended the pause on April 13 after several reports of the unusual blood clotting condition showed up in the CDC's vaccine monitoring system.

Last Wednesday, the advisory committee decided the pause should continue until at least Friday as the CDC gathered more information on the condition and more cases could potentially be identified. At that time, there were eight known cases of the condition.

Dr. Michael Streiff, a hematologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said it occurred in about 1 out of 100,000-250,000 recipients of either the J&J or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines.

Thrombocytopenia occurs when someone has fewer than 150,000 platelets, also known as thrombocytes, per microliter of blood. Dangerous internal bleeding can occur with platelet counts below 10,000, a figure reached by many of the patients with TTS. Such severe thrombocytopenia can cause fatal bleeding into the brain.

Most of the blood clots, also called thromboses, occurred in the brain, though several were in the abdomen.

Streiff also recommended that these patients not be given heparin, a drug commonly used to combat blood clots, as it may exacerbate symptoms. None of the three TTS patients who died received heparin, but six were given the drug before the pause.

Overall, the committee decided the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still outweigh the chance of this very rare side effect.

COVID-19 itself causes 200 people to be hospitalized and leads to 30 deaths out of every million Americans, CDC numbers show, compared with 15 hospitalizations and three deaths out of more than 7 million who received the J&J vaccine.

“The overwhelming risk benefit here is ‘Get the vaccine you can get,’” said Dr. Robert Gluckman, chief medical officer of Providence Health Plans, a health network in Oregon.

(Detroit Free Press staff writer Christina Hall contributed to this story.)