LeVar Burton will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after wave of fan support. ‘I am overjoyed’

Actor LeVar Burton was announced to be one of the next guest judges on the TV show Jeopardy! Greg Allen/Invision/AP

LeVar Burton will get his chance to guest host “Jeopardy!” after the actor received heavy support from fans.

“Jeopardy!” announced Wednesday that Burton will be among the next guest hosts, along with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck.

A petition to make Burton — who appeared on “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” — the next host of the popular quiz show has received more than 240,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

Burton has also said he is interested in taking over for former host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer last year.

“THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support!” he tweeted. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

Burton’s episodes will air from July 26 to July 30.

Burton joins a long list of celebrities who have hosted the show this year. Previous hosts include former champion Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz of TV fame and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Anderson Cooper is hosting the show this week and Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik and Sanjay Gupta will also get their chances to host.