Lyrid meteor shower, first supermoon of 2021: Cosmic spectacles to watch for this month

If you look up, you may see a meteor shower painting streaks of light across the night sky, starting this weekend until April 25.

Stargazers throughout much of North America will be able to witness two celestial events, without the help of a telescope, this month: the Lyrid meteor shower and a supermoon.

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place every year, and it happens because of the Earth moving through the remnants of a comet's tail, Michael Narlock, head of astronomy at Cranbrook Institute of Science, said. Thatcher is the comet that causes the Lyrid meteor shower.

"Thatcher comes around every 400 years or so, but basically the solar system is strewn with debris of comet tails," Narlock said. "When that debris hits the Earth's atmosphere, it burns up and we see it as beautiful streaks in the nighttime sky."

The meteor shower is active from April 16-25, and it peaks on April 22 during predawn hours. Narlock said spotting the meteor shower is pretty easy, and it'll occur near the Lyra constellation, which is denoted by the bright star Vega.

"What I usually suggest is go out to a dark place, as far away from the city lights as you can get. Take your camping equipment like your Coleman grill, Coleman tents or something like that," he said. "Lay down and look up. That's the best advice."

Narlock also said you can do this from your backyard, but people must be patient when stargazing. Things like clouds rolling in can affect the meteor shower's visibility.

Another celestial event is the first supermoon of 2021, also called the pink moon, which will happen April 26.

Although this month's supermoon is adorably dubbed as the "pink moon," Narlock said the moon will unfortunately not be pink.

"The moon does change color depending on how much stuff and particles are in the atmosphere," Narlock said. "It's the same reason, essentially, why the sunset and sunrises are a nice red."

"Supermoon," isn't a proper astronomical term, but it has come to mean the moon is closer in orbit to Earth, Narlock said.

"If you had a picture of the regular moon and a picture of a supermoon, and you put them side-by-side, you would notice a difference, a difference both in size and in brightness," Narlock said. "However, because you won't have that ability, when people see the moon in the nighttime sky, supermoon or not, most people will not notice a single difference."

According to the Farmer's Almanac's website, the "pink moon," name comes from the springtime bloom of certain wildflowers like creeping phlox, which is also called "pink moss." The supermoon will most likely have a golden hue, and its peak illumination will take place at 11:33 p.m. April 26. There will also be another supermoon on May 26.

"The nighttime sky is always available, it's always above us," Narlock said. "You don't really need any special equipment to enjoy the stars, constellations and planets that you might see up there."

———