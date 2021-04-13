Madonna drops $19.3 million on lavish California home owned by The Weeknd. Take a look

The sophisticated, yet vibrant, estate is located in Hidden Hills, California. Screen grab from Realtor.com

After dropping the price tag on his vivacious Hidden Hills estate in California, The Weeknd has finally unloaded the home (that had been on the market since June 2020) for $19.3 million, to none other than the “Material Girl” herself — Madonna.

Exterior of house when owned by The Weeknd Screen grab from Realtor.com

The Super Bowl halftime show headliner bought the house in 2017 for nearly $20 million, Architectural Digest reported. He put it on the market originally for $21.995 million, but Madonna was able to snag it for less.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property itself showcases two houses, the main two-story and a guest cottage, along with a barn, cabana, pool, yoga room and gym.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The main house, which has seven bedrooms, also “has stunning teal LED lighting in some rooms” which gives the impression that the lighting was specifically for “The Weeknd’s extravagant toys — especially the ones he keeps inside the five-car auto gallery that’s lit up like an iridescent music video from the early 2000s,” McClatchy News previously reported about the decor.

Madonna sealed the deal on April 9, according to the New York Post.

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) David J. Phillip AP

The Weeknd, who appeared on the music scene in 2011, is a singer, songwriter and record producer who has won three Grammy Awards, Biography.com said.

Madonna is one of the world’s most recognized faces in the music business. Her stardom took flight in the 1980s when she released Billboard chart topping pop music, Biography reported. She also starred in countless films like “Who’s That Girl,” “Dick Tracy” and “Evita,” the last of which won her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress.