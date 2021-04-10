AP Week in Pictures: Global

Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, help Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, count her medications at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Thompson called that morning to say she needed help. With preexisting conditions that make her especially vulnerable to COVID, she'd been terrified she'd get the virus and die, and so she's drank more these months than she ever has before. (AP Photo/David Goldman) AP

APRIL 3 - 9, 2021

From clashes in Northern Ireland, to the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia to Easter celebrations in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma and Patrick Sison.

