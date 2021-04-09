Florida man gets jail term for cyberstalking attack victim, family

A Florida man is heading to federal prison after cyberstalking the victim of an attack and her family.

Alvin Willie George of Cross City will serve 51 months with an additional three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

The incident stems from a December 1999 case in Texas involving two girls attacked in a bedroom.

The attacker slit the girls’ throats. One girl died.

In November 2016, George began harassing the surviving victim and her sisters, the DOJ reported.

He sent photos of the crime scene and used multiple Facebook accounts to send intimidating messages, including threats to rape and kill them.

Authorities said George didn’t know the victim or her sisters.

The FBI and the Boise Police Department worked together on the investigation.