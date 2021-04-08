Mass shooting in South Carolina generates sorrow, frustration, calls for gun control

The death of a prominent South Carolina doctor and four other people, including two children, brought swift reactions on social media, many focused on gun control.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams was identified as a suspect in the case, the Rock Hill Herald reported, adding that he later died by suicide.

The Associated Press reported that Adams’ parents lived near the shooting victims in Rock Hill, roughly 27 miles south of Charlotte.

Officials say Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, two granddaughters and a man working at his home in Rock Hill were killed Wednesday. A sixth person was also shot.

The news stunned the community.

“It’s difficult for me to even wrap my head around such a senseless tragedy,” Joe Cunningham, who represented South Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives for two years, wrote on Twitter. “While we don’t yet know all the details, I am devastated for this family and everyone who knew them in York County.”

The North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund released a statement Thursday, saying they “are deeply saddened by the tragedy.”

Some social media users noted this is the second time in recent days that a former professional football player was linked to a shooting case.

Ex-Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph, who played in the NFL for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, was charged with first-degree this week. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Rudolph shot at four people, killing one, the Miami Herald reported.

Today Biden is signing EO on gun control. Coincidence there was a mass shooting just in time to go along with it? — Dianne (@DianneInIndiana) April 8, 2021

So 2 former @nfl players have allegedly killed people recently #travisrudolph and #phillipadams Not a good day for the shield. @AroundTheNFL — Matthew Carson (@MattCar47026293) April 8, 2021

DEFUND THE NFL!!! They are making killers! Oh...I’m sorry. Wrong narrative for the media. My bad. — Mark W (@popatop40) April 8, 2021

What the heck!!! #PhillipAdams killed people and then himself?!! What is going on?!!!! — Jaeden Doran (@JaedenDoran) April 8, 2021

#phillipadams#NFL



I don't think Satan have a football team, but this Monster deserve hell...



Another massive shooting, education is solution not guns...



RIP for innocents... — Alexandre REJA-BRET (@BretReja) April 8, 2021

It’s difficult for me to even wrap my head around such a senseless tragedy. While we don’t yet know all the details, I am devastated for this family and everyone who knew them in York County. Pls join me in lifting them and their loved ones up in prayer. https://t.co/Y6KP3G6VHV — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) April 8, 2021

In the midst of that horrible story out of #RockHill #SouthCarolina this morning I found the Doctors blog post & it is beautiful. https://t.co/bLxhngqrKe — Kelly Nash (@KellyNashRadio) April 8, 2021

Another physician murdered.



His wife and grandchildren too.



By an @nfl former patient.



I suspect the CTE discussion will come up, but sensible gun laws also need to be discussed. This must stop. https://t.co/utUmfKnG75 — Joy Henningsen, MD (@JoyHenningsenMD) April 8, 2021

Pretty surreal that this happened in my hometown hitting a family that so many in my home community loved. The world is still filled with evil people. https://t.co/W3SlGBbYpi — DZ | Rob (@EsportRob) April 8, 2021

