‘Sewer Pipe Home’ in Missouri on sale for $100. Take a look inside artist’s creation

Artist Jeanne Spezia listed her creation on Facebook Marketplace Jeanne Spezia

Usually, when someone is on the prowl on Facebook Marketplace, they’re looking at used furniture at a steal or perhaps that once-in-a-lifetime Starbucks special edition cup that everyone is trying to get their hands on. But occasionally, a buyer can stumble upon something insanely unique, like this tile-covered, concrete “sewer pipe home” in St. Louis, Missouri that’s selling for $100.

Exterior of pipe Jeanne Spezia

“I wanted to make a mosaic sewer pipe that you could walk through,” artist Jeanne Spezia told Riverfront Times. “They delivered it on a flatbed, and just dropped it. They’re very heavy, about 13,000 pounds.”

Exterior of pipe Jeanne Spezia

While it started out as a mosaic art project, it turned into something completely different for Spezia after she read about a hotel in Austria that turns drainage pipes into actual, livable hotel rooms, RFT reported.

Interior of pipe Jeanne Spezia

Mosaic tiles cover both the interior and exterior of the pipe, with the inside resembling a dark, starry night while the outside features mirthful images of a tree and a face. A buyer can rest on a foam bed while gazing up at the artificial stars lining the curves of the 8-foot long, 6-and-a-half feet wide pipe inside.

However, they’re going to have to bring their own flatbed truck or crane in order to move the heavy, yet cozy, compartment, the listing said.

Details on interior of pipe Jeanne Spezia

The pipe is currently listed as pending on Facebook.

Exterior of pipe Jeanne Spezia