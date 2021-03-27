Cuomo’s top aide subpoenaed in AG’s sex harassment probe, report says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide is among dozens of Albany officials subpoenaed in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of sex harassment claims, according to a published report.

Melissa DeRosa — who Cuomo has described as “the quarterback on my team” and “brilliant, tough, indefatigable, and widely respected” — got a subpoena earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Investigators have also questioned women who accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior about their interactions with DeRosa, the women and their lawyers told the newspaper.

Ann Liss, a former Cuomo aide who accuses him of misconduct, said she was asked about how DeRosa interacted with her.

”They were trying to figure out if I was targeted by Melissa,” Liss told the newspaper.

Liss said she told the investigators she had no dealings with DeRosa.

DeRosa, who holds the job title of secretary to the governor, has been central to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and appeared with Cuomo on his TV briefings in 2020.

She’s also been accused of being central to Cuomo’s publication of a lower number of nursing home deaths in the pandemic.

Cuomo administration lawyer Paul Fishman told the Journal that “no one should be surprised that the AG’s office is issuing requests for documents and interviewing witnesses.” James insisted on being given subpoena powers in her probe.

