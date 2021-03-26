Driver aiming for pot dispensary in burglary smashes into shoe shop, Oklahoma cops say

A burglary suspect trying to smash his vehicle into an Oklahoma City marijuana dispensary missed the store and crashed into a shoe shop instead, police say. Screengrab from KWTV.

An Oklahoma man who crashed into a shoe repair store said it was all a mistake, according to police.

The driver told cops he meant to smash into a medical marijuana dispensary next door, KWTV reported.

John Lytle, 25, is accused of reversing his vehicle into a shoe repair shop Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, the news outlet reported. He was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and malicious injury to property.

Mario and Cathy Herrera, the owners of Herrera Leatherworx, say the vehicle drove all the way to the rear of the shop, causing damage that will require “extensive work,” according to a Facebook post.

“We thank God that no one was injured,” they said in the Facebook post.

Oklahoma City police say Lytle was attempting to burglarize the smoke shop next door, KFOR reported.

“He made some statements to officers after the fact that he had intended to burglarize the neighboring business, which is a smoke shop,” Lt. Isaac Goodman told the news outlet.