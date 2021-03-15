Dazzling island house with 1980s flair lists in Washington for $3 million. Have a look

The masterpiece was designed by famous Seattle architect Stuart Silk in 1985. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Usually when someone mentions a “1980s” house, images of pastel colors like lavender, peach and teal along with a mottle printed couch comes to mind, but this stunning estate that sits on Mercer Island is like nothing like those – and it’s on the market for $2.95 million.

The 3,850 square-foot, four bedroom, three bath house and its timeless design was created by famous Seattle architect Stuart Silk, who designed a plethora of homes in the metropolitan area, Seattle Pi reported.

“Iconic staircase floats upwards to a dramatic dining area and sunken living room, framing exquisite views of Lake Washington and the mountains,” the listing on Windermere describes of the unique home.

“Modern kitchen with island, casual dining space and cozy breakfast nook perfect for your morning coffee. Walk-in pantry, second dishwasher, and Miele coffee machine. Wet bar between the kitchen and dining room.”

The primary suite and two bedrooms upstairs offer up extraordinary views of the lake. A thing that definitely isn’t straight out of the past is the garage, which is currently used as a flex space with its own shower and washer, dryer. The house also has a carport with an electric car charger, Seattle Pi said.

