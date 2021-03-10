National

Watch PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth pause practice to listen to young fan’s school report

Jordan Spieth watches his shot on the 16th fairway during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jordan Spieth watches his shot on the 16th fairway during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP

Most people know who PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is, but one young man took that to a new level.

The child caught up to Spieth, a Dallas native, at the Players Stadium Course in Florida this week to ask him a very important question:

“Do you wanna hear my speech?”

Spieth seemed captivated by the youngster, who appeared to be speaking from memory, as he gave a rundown of Spieth’s life — which included becoming one of the youngest golfers to win the Masters and the U.S. Open. Oh, can’t leave out the fact that he’s friends with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

It was clear the kid did his research and managed to recite his speech without seemingly one ounce of nervousness.

He also looked sharp when he gave the report, according to a follow-up tweet.

Spieth is currently gearing up for this week’s Players Championship.

