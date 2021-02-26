14-year-old in stolen truck kills woman, girl during police chase, Oklahoma cops say

A 14-year-old is behind bars after he stole a truck and led police on a deadly chase that killed two people, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Getty Images/Stockphoto

An Oklahoma teenager is accused of stealing a truck from a car wash, causing a police chase that ended in a deadly wreck, then attempting to flee the scene on foot, outlets report.

The unnamed 14-year-old was booked Thursday into the Tulsa County jail on two counts of first degree murder, and related counts, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday, KFOR reported.

The chase began in Coweta, a suburb of Tulsa, when someone flagged down a state trooper to say a truck was being stolen at a nearby car wash, KJRH reported. The trooper tried to pull over the truck, but the driver kept going, triggering a pursuit.

It’s not clear how long the chase lasted but it ended inside Tulsa city limits, 15 miles from where it began, when the teen crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three occupants, KOTV reported.

A 31-year-old woman, Lisa Dade, and a young girl were killed, outlets reported. A boy survived and was taken to a hospital.

The teen bailed out of the wrecked truck and tried to flee the scene on foot, but he collapsed nearby, KFOR reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking for three other juveniles believed to be involved with the truck theft, according to KJRH.