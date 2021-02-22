4-year-old submerged in frozen pond for 5 minutes saved by grandma, Tennessee cops say

Two children in Tennessee fell into a frozen pond Sunday, officials say.

A Tennessee grandmother helped rescue her 4-year-old grandchild from a frozen pond this week, officials say.

The 4-year-old and another child, 7, fell through the iced-over pond in Lutts on Sunday afternoon, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The 7-year-old was able to quickly get out of the pond.

But the 4-year-old remained submerged in the frigid water for five minutes, police say.

The child’s grandmother and other siblings eventually pulled the child from the pond, and his dad performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say the 4-year-old was “stabilized” before being airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, and the child’s aunt told WKRN on Monday morning that he remains “stable” and in intensive care.

“We are just asking for the community to send many prayers please,” the aunt told the outlet.

Temperatures are expected to warm in Tennessee this week after the state endured severe winter weather that swept much of the country last week, The Tennessean reports. Three inches of sleet and three to four inches of snow coated the state — resulting in dangerous conditions and power outages in multiple counties.

Tennessee officials have linked 10 deaths in the state to the winter storm, according to The Tennessean.

Last week, a 10-year-old in Shelby County died after he and his 6-year-old sister fell in a frozen pond outside their home, McClatchy News reported.

Officials in the county warned residents to be careful around frozen bodies of water.

“Please be careful around frozen ponds, pools, and lakes,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “The ice is not thick enough to support your weight. Stay safe during these hazardous winter days.”