Beyonce offering ‘Winter Storm Assistance’ to Texans, others affected by storm

Beyonce is lending a helping hand to her hometown.

The pop superstar’s Houston-based BeyGood nonprofit organization have joined forces with Adidas to give up to $1,000 to those suffering from the aftereffects of the devastating winter storm.

Funds are earmarked for those living in Texas or any state affected by the storms, which have left hundreds of thousands of people without power in freezing temperatures.

According to the application on its website, the disaster relief assistance fund — in partnership with Bread of Life, Inc. — will provide a one-time payment to those who have experienced a “non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship due to an unforeseen or unavoidable event.”

Bread of Life works with Beyonce's BeyGOOD and Tina Knowles-Lawson on domestic and global anti-hunger initiatives and provides support to natural disaster victims.

“We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm,” read a tweet posted by the organization.

Through the years, BeyGOOD has supported numerous causes in the singer’s native Houston, including COVID testing, small business assistance, and hurricane assistance.

Beyonce's charitable efforts extend well beyond Houston, providing support for Black colleges, housing programs, Black Lives Matter and women’s issues.