George Strait cuts price on custom-built Texas estate to $7.5 million. Take a look

In 2019, country music icon George Strait put his sprawling San Antonio castle-like mansion on the market for $8.9 million and recently slashed the price by $1.4 million — a Texas-sizedsteal for the picturesque, 7,295-square-foot Hill Country estate.

“Nestled perfectly on 12.2 secluded and private acres in the exclusive community of the Dominion is where you will find this one of a kind, hand-crafted, Bill Tull Estate,” the listing reads. “Custom built and redefining Santa Fe luxury, this flawless residence offers relaxed living with remarkable views fit for a king. World renowned artist, Bill Tull of Arizona relocated to San Antonio for two years along with his crew to build this substantial estate.”

Some of the stand-out features in the main three bedroom, six bathroom house include stained-glass windows, 14 hand-carved fireplaces. Saguaro cactus rib shutters and hand-painted murals. The primary suite has dual bathrooms and closets while the two oversized guest suites have custom bathrooms. There’s even a detached “casita,” or guest house, with a living room, full bathroom, kitchenette and more than one bedroom.

“Inventory is at an all-time low, and this house is spectacular,” says listing agent Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company. Tina is also a Strait family member, according to Realtor.com. “To have the acreage. the privacy, and the views of downtown San Antonio, it’s really hard to come by.”

According to Paper City Magazine, “the lavish, gleaming floors are custom long leaf yellow pine. Indoor-outdoor spaces blend seamlessly, looking out on the pristine infinity edge pool and spa overlooking the Hill Country and the city. The patio is fitted with a built-in grill sink, ice maker and refrigerator.”

George Strait performs at the conclusion of the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Strait, also known as the “King of Country” is a country music singer, songwriter, actor and music producer and is considered one of the most popular recording artists of all time. He’s sold more than 100 million records worldwide, which has made him one of the best-selling artists of all time, Biography.com said.