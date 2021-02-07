New Jersey attorney general investigating police-involved death in Camden

The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating the death of a man who was fatally struck by vehicles while reportedly fleeing from police in Camden on Saturday night.

According to a news release by the attorney general’s office, the 27-year-old man had been pulled over by officers from the Camden County Police Department, then attempted to flee. He crashed his car at an underpass and ran up an embankment onto Interstate 676 near Pine Street, where he was struck around 7:30 p.m. by vehicles not driven by police, the statement said.

The man’s name was not released.

The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019 that requires the attorney general’s office to conduct investigations of deaths that occur during a person’s encounter with a law enforcement officer or while in custody.

No further information was provided.