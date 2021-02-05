Marijuana will be legal in Virginia after historic vote, with dispensaries opening in 2024

Beginning in 2024, cannabis can be sold in regulated stores, with tax revenue going to pre-K and public health programs, addiction treatment and a fund to remedy the effects of the drug’s criminalization.

Virginia, which for decades has sent thousands of people to jail for selling or using marijuana, is about to make it legal.

In a historic shift for this traditionally conservative Southern state, the General Assembly voted Friday to allow its possession, manufacture and sale.

But while lawmakers in the House of Delegates and Senate agree on legalizing the substance, the chambers will have to work out differences in their proposed bills before a final version reaches Gov. Ralph Northam, who has signaled he will sign their legislation into law.

“There are more deaths from legal pharmaceuticals … sold at your local CVS and Walgreens that cause way more deaths than anything that marijuana — cannabis — will do,” said Del. Don Scott, a Portsmouth Democrat, stressing that the prosecution of marijuana use disproportionately harms Black and brown Virginians.

“If you want to help marginalized communities, here is an opportunity. This is an opportunity to invest in those communities that have been decimated by the so-called war on drugs and to give us an economic leg up.”

A 2018 Daily Press investigation found Black Virginians were far more likely to be charged with marijuana possession and go to jail if convicted, even on a first offense. Half of those charged with first-offense possession were African American despite the state’s population being only about 20% Black, and despite surveys consistently showing white and Black people use marijuana at similar rates.

Under the Senate bill, passed Friday afternoon, simple possession would be legal starting in July, but retail sales would not start until 2024. The House of Delegates passed a similar bill earlier in the day.

This is the second year Democrats are in control of the General Assembly and the governor’s mansion. They have faced mounting calls from activists to reform the state’s criminal justice system and to address racial and ethnic inequities exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s votes fell largely down party lines.

Sen. Bill DeSteph, a Virginia Beach Republican, criticized a portion of the Senate bill for “provid(ing) preferential treatment to one group or class of citizen.”

“That’s referred to as discrimination,” DeSteph said. “What we’re trying to do here is perpetuate the same thing we’re trying to stop.”

The state had already decriminalized marijuana last year. Being caught with up to an ounce of marijuana will land you a $25 civil fine, akin to a parking ticket. Before that, it could have resulted in a criminal conviction, a $500 fine and 30 days in jail for a first offense — and up to a year in jail for a second or subsequent offense.

“It was a good first step, but more is needed,” Sen. Louise Lucas, a Portsmouth Democrat, said about last year’s change before Friday’s votes to legalize. “The (Senate) bill is the next step.”

From 2010 to 2018, there were almost 200,000 marijuana possession arrests in Virginia, and nearly 39,000 of those were in Hampton Roads, according to Old Dominion University’s 2019 State of the Region report.

About 68% of Virginia’s registered voters support legalizing marijuana, according to poll results released Tuesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.