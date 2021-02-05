‘Schitt’s Creek’ mansion on market for $12.8 million in Canada. Take a look

This image released by Pop TV shows, from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy from the series “Schitt’s Creek.” The show was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Murphy was nominated for best supporting actress, Eugene Levy was nominated for best actor, O’Hara was nominated for best actress and Dan Levy was nominated for best supporting actor for their roles in the series. (Pop TV via AP) AP

“You know what, David?” explained Alexis Rose, played by Annie Murphy, as she argued with her brother, played by Dan Levy, over which bed she was going to take in the tiny, cockroach motel they suddenly found themselves living in after being booted from the mansion they called home. “You get murdered first for once.”

While the Canadian hit television show “Schitt’s Creek” famously revolved around a rich family living in a roadside motel after being cast out of their rich existence by the government, fans will remember the Rose family’s stunning mansion — you know, the one that was seized by feds during the pilot episode.

The mansion, with its grand staircase, was seen during a flashback episode later in the series as well. Screen grab from Zillow.com

The estate, known as the “La Belle Mansion” is on the market for $12.8 million, multiple news outlets report.

Right in time for awards season.

Dining room Screen grab from Zillow.com

The mansion popped up on the market in November 2020, according to CBR.com, shortly after the owner of the motel used in all six seasons of the hit show announced that it was being put on the market.

The mansion is a 24,000-square-foot estate that has 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, billiard room, wine cellar, home theater and, count them, two pools. Along with appearing in the pilot episode, it can also be seen in the holiday flashback episode and according to CBC.ca, the mansion was inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

La Belle Mansion Screen grab from Zillow.com

Eagle-eyed TV fans will also recognize La Belle from other hit series, such as Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and the Hulu series “11.22.63,” CBR.com reported.

La Belle Mansion Screen grab from Zillow.com

Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons, from 2015-2020, and received critical acclaim throughout its run. During the 72nd Primetime Emmys, the final season swept all seven major comedy awards, including all four acting categories for Murphy, Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Eugene Levy.