This Mississippi city will pay you to move there and work remotely. Here’s how much

If you’re mulling a move down South, one Mississippi city is promising a cash payout.

The city of Natchez will pay $6,000 to anyone willing to move there and buy a home, officials recently announced.

The new Shift South program is aimed at attracting remote workers “from all corners of the country” to help stimulate the local economy, according to a news release. To qualify, workers must purchase a home valued at $150,000 or more, and be able to work remotely for an employer located outside the Natchez region for no less than a year.

Applicants must also be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.

In return, the program will reimburse up to $2,500 for relocation expenses, plus $300 a month for one year to cover initial living expenses, according to Natchez, Inc, which is funding the new program.

“We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive package like this to remote workers,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said in a statement. “In this new day, where so many people are able to work from home, we can think of no better place than Natchez. Our warm and friendly people, along with the river, our history, and our beautiful sunsets, make this a great city to call home.”

The Shift South program has 30 available slots — 10 of which have already been claimed, Gibson said, WDSU reported.

Natchez is a town of less than 15,000 residents nestled near the lower Mississippi River, bordering Louisiana. It’s a haven for history buffs and has “more antebellum houses than any other place in the United States,” according to TripAdvisor.

There’s plenty more to explore including local landmarks, parks and nature trails, boat tours and casinos.

Potential transplants will also enjoy cheaper housing costs compared to other parts of the country. Realtor.com shows the median home listing price in Natchez is $168,000.

Learn more about the Shift South program here.