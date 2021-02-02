‘Hollyboob?’ Change to iconic hillside sign has deeper meaning, World Series flasher says

Julia Rose and others were arrested for trespassing on Monday after changing the iconic Hollywood sign.

Social media influencer Julia Rose sure knows how to grab the world’s attention. On Monday, Rose and five others were arrested for trespassing after changing the “W” and “D” of the iconic Hollywood sign, altering it to read “HOLLYBOOB.”

that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

Rose is best known as being one of the women who flashed Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Rose said she was promoting breast cancer awareness through the flashing stunt, and she has a similar mission now.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rose says the Hollywood sign stunt was to push the boundaries of censorship on Instagram. The 27-year-old said she orchestrated the event after Instagram suspended her company, Shagmag’s, account for nudity.

“This was to show them that I still have a voice,” Rose told Daily Mail. “My business for Shagmag with almost 1 million followers also got disabled this year due to nudity, but I’m not doing anything more than what Playboy is doing so I think they’re discriminating against my accounts.”

just got out of jail....wbu — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

Instagram did not respond to the Times’ request for comment about the suspension.

With some help, Rose used one massive tarp with the letter “B” to cover up the “W” along with a smaller piece of material to put through the middle of the “B” on the sign. Rose told the Times she and her friends were at the landmark for “15 to 20” minutes before hiking down to Mulholland Highway. They were arrested there on misdemeanor trespassing charges and released on Monday night, the Times said.