Ocasio-Cortez reveals she survived sexual assault. ‘I haven’t told many people that’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Monday that she’s a survivor of sexual assault during an Instagram video in which she described her experience during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“I haven’t told many people that in my life, but when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” the Democratic congresswoman from New York City said during the video.

She said the revelation may be a shock to people close to her, and compared calls to move on after the riot — when a pro-Trump mob stormed Congress as lawmakers were working to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, forcing evacuations and leaving five dead — to the tactics of abusers.

“The reason I say this and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal that we should forget what’s happened or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers,” she said.

Lawmakers from both parties, at least in part, have pinned the attack on former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election. He continuously made false claims that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him — and before the attack urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. House of Representatives in January voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection, making him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. The Senate is set to hold an impeachment trial next week, though it’s unlikely Trump will be convicted as 17 Republicans and all Democrats would need to vote in favor.

During the Instagram video, Ocasio-Cortez called on Republican senators who she said played a role in inciting the violence to resign.

Ocasio-Cortez previously said that she feared for her life during the riot and has previously spoken out about receiving death threats.

“As for myself I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me, and I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns,” she said during an Instagram video in January. “But I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.”

On Monday, she went into further detail about her experience during the attack.

She said she hid in the bathroom in her office while she heard someone in her office yelling “where is she?”

“This was the moment where I thought everything was over,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said when she came out of the bathroom, she realized the man in her office was a Capitol Police officer, who she said was looking at her with a “tremendous amount of anger and hostility” and told her to go to another building, which she didn’t name.

She recounted trying to find another place to hide as she could hear the yells of rioters, eventually taking shelter in Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s office.

“I had thought, fully expected that, at this point, the building had been breached and there were people walking the hallways,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez had frequently been the target of attacks from Trump when he was in office.

She’s also previously expressed support for women who have come forward about sexual assault, including speaking out against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault after then-president Trump nominated him, The New York Times reports.