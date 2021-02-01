News briefs

Pandemic baby boom turned out to be bust despite lockdown

Early in the pandemic, some speculated that couples isolated together during lockdowns might produce a year-end baby boom. The opposite occurred.

Five U.S. states have provided monthly birth data through December — Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii and Ohio — and their reports show large declines nine months after COVID-19 was declared a national emergency. More than 50,000 fewer births occurred in these states in 2020 compared with a year earlier.

In California, the largest state by population, December births fell 19% from a year earlier. Data gathered through July 1, 2020, revealed that the Golden State had added just 21,200 residents, the slowest rate of growth since 1900. Estimates from the state’s Department of Finance show elevated deaths — due to an aging population and the virus — along with less international migration put a brake on population growth.

“These are, to put it mildly, very larges declines in historical terms,” said Philip Cohen, a sociologist at the University of Maryland, regarding the California drop. “One thing we don’t yet know is how much of this is driven by people moving around, rather than just changes in birth rates.”

The overall U.S. birth picture could change as more states report.

But the initial data from the five states adds credence to a survey conducted by the Guttmacher Institute early during the pandemic which found that more than 40% of women reported that because of COVID-19, they changed their plans about when to have children or how many children to have.

One-third of the women surveyed said they wanted to delay pregnancy or have fewer children because of the pandemic.

— Bloomberg News

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan plans Ohio Senate run

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan plans to run for the open Senate seat in Ohio, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.

Ryan’s decision, first reported by The New York Times, comes after GOP Sen. Rob Portman announced last week that he would not run for reelection.

Ryan, whose northeast Ohio congressional district is believed to be subject to elimination during the next round of congressional redistricting, was believed to be interested previously in challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. But Portman’s surprise exit caused him to re-evaluate his plans.

“I’ve been hearing from Democrats across Ohio and the country who are excited at the possibility of picking up a Senate seat that we haven’t held in decades. I have been encouraged by their support, enthusiasm and commitment,” Ryan said in a statement to CQ Roll Call. “The U.S. Senate needs another working class voice and I’m very serious about the opportunity to continue representing the people of Ohio.”

Portman’s exit could make the race more competitive, but Ohio has been shifting toward Republicans in recent election cycles. Former President Donald Trump carried the Buckeye State by 8 percentage points in 2016 and 2020, increasing his margin of victory by 30,000 votes.

The 10-term congressman stressed the importance of prioritizing working-class voters during his ill-fated presidential campaign last year.

— CQ-Roll Call

North Carolina lawmakers want to stop 14-year-olds from marrying

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is one of two states that allows children to get married as young as 14 years old.

A group of state lawmakers want to change that this year.

If passed, House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 35 would prevent anyone under the age of 18 from marrying.

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, a Mooresville Republican, partnered with the Tahirih Justice Center to find a way to change North Carolina's law and sponsored the bill in the Senate.

A Tahirih Justice Center news release sent Monday stated that North Carolina is tied with Alaska for having the lowest age of marriage set by statute in the United States. That's a statistic Sawyer said in the news release pains her.

"This bill would take North Carolina from being behind the national curve to a leadership position in the movement to end child marriage," said Casey Carter Swegman, the justice center's Forced Marriage Initiative project manager. "The urgency is growing, as many of North Carolina's neighboring states have already made progress against child marriage."

State Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican who sponsored the bill in the House, said in the news release he is concerned that the state could become a regional destination for child marriages.

In North Carolina, 50 counties list 4,000 minors as married, the news release states. But that number is estimated to be closer to 10,000 if all 100 counties reported.

Of those married children, 93% married an adult, with 200 being married to someone 10 years or more older than the child, the justice center reports.

State law requires parental consent for minors to marry, and allows marriage for 14- and 15-year-olds with court approval in cases involving pregnancy or raising a child.

— The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

UC Berkeley COVID-19 student cases surge; UCLA, UC Irvine cases jump, then drop

LOS ANGELES — UC Berkeley sent out a weekend notice warning that positive COVID-19 cases were surging among undergraduate students on campus, including the limited number of students living in dorms.

The initial advisory said the university is "seeing a need to quarantine more students because they were exposed to the virus" and campus housing for quarantining students was busier than usual. Students living on campus were among those testing positive. UC Berkeley reopened its campus last fall.

On Saturday, the university announced 44 positive cases among students and staff, and the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 1.2%, up from 0.4%. The university warned students against gathering in large or small groups and to continue following safety protocols. Some local health orders were recently lifted, but the university reminded students that gathering indoors with people outside of their household is still prohibited.

To date, the university has confirmed 581 positive cases since August, and the recent spike in cases was concentrated among undergraduate students. They accounted for 93% of UC Berkeley's overall positive cases for last week, according to the university's dashboard.

— Los Angeles Times